LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Independent Research

LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEO. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

LEONI AG (LEO.F) stock opened at €11.74 ($13.81) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. LEONI AG has a one year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a one year high of €12.92 ($15.20).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

