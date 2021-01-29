Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.36

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.36 and traded as high as $20.61. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 23,312 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$630.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$577.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.6399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

In other Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$53,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at C$41,720.25. Also, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$49,623.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,710 shares in the company, valued at C$1,757,910. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,863 shares of company stock worth $143,468.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

