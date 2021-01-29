Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.88

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 31155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXE. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.