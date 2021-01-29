Level01 (LVX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,472.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Level01 has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $9,472.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Level01 has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for $0.0315 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Level01 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.00834461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.35 or 0.04093720 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017495 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Level01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Level01 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.