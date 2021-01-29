Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded by Wedbush

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2.00. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LXRX. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $8.06 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $976.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.