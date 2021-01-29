Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $976.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

