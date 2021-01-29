LHT Hits Market Capitalization of $235,904.22 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LHT has traded 195.9% higher against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $235,904.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007605 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003053 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006590 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

