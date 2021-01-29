Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 11,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 2,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

About Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

