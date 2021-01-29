Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s stock price dropped 17.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 3,866,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,650,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

About Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.