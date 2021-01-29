Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.70. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Liberty Global stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,944.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after buying an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

