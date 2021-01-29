Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Trading Down 6%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 852,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,285,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $306.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $25,985.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 143.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.