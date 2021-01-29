Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,237.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,179.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

