Lightning Bitcoin Market Cap Reaches $5.41 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00004027 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $434,690.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00387024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 115.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

