Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$100.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.46.

Shares of LSPD traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$86.10. 369,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,854. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

