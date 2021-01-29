Lightstreams (PHT) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $942,912.50 and approximately $10,640.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00843097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.85 or 0.04126859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017612 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

