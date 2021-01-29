LikeCoin (LIKE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,075.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $25,075.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00871797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.79 or 0.04196150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017750 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,013,866,874 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,315,654 tokens. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.