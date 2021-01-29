Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMST stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.40. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,629. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

