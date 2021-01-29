LINA Market Cap Achieves $2.13 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, LINA has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $9,829.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00820308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.28 or 0.03983683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017409 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.