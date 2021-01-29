Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.59 and last traded at $45.49. 2,915,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,639,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In other news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

