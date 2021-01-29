Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 7.2%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) was down 7.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 544,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 334,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $667,155.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Lionstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 929,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,043,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

