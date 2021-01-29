Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 28,496 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC comprises about 9.2% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 1.59% of Golub Capital BDC worth $37,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 168.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 629,164 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,787,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,944,000 after buying an additional 500,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1,605.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 400,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 376,845 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,163. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,129.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $27,610.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,589 shares of company stock valued at $552,827 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.