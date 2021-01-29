Linde (LIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Linde has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 8.05-8.10 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LIN opened at $249.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.38 and a 200 day moving average of $247.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

