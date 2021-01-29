Linear Trading 49% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Linear has a market cap of $67.85 million and $7.62 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded 49% higher against the dollar. One Linear token can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00814324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.58 or 0.04008561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,014,464,237 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

Linear can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

