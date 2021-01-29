LINKA (LINKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.15 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $32,999.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00067167 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.80 or 0.00843097 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006012 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049568 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.85 or 0.04126859 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014907 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017612 BTC.
LINKA Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “
Buying and Selling LINKA
LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.