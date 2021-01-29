Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches One Day Volume of $158,879.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $697,116.09 and $158,879.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00045965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00118706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00245191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00060668 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,543.91 or 0.85578706 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.