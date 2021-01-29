Lisk Machine Learning Achieves Market Cap of $330,713.98 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $330,713.98 and approximately $3,403.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00126224 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00312562 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

