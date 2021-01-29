Lisk Machine Learning (LML) 1-Day Volume Tops $12,272.00

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Lisk Machine Learning token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $345,838.94 and $12,272.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk Machine Learning alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00128796 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Token Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Buying and Selling Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.