Lisk Trading Down 1.1% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $166.64 million and approximately $15.57 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009693 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,069,136 coins and its circulating supply is 127,133,898 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.