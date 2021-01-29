Litecoin Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,126.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $6,126.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.06 or 0.00406127 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,946.64 or 0.98431051 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 101.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 708,999,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

