Litecoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.84 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.98 billion and approximately $8.84 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $135.22 or 0.00396916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 112.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,378,002 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.