Lition Trading 82.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Lition has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $599,540.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 82.2% higher against the dollar. One Lition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0898 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,839.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.50 or 0.04037057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00396465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.68 or 0.01181644 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 115.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.23 or 0.00500080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.53 or 0.00403356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00247284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00022050 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Lition Coin Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

