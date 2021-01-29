Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Littelfuse worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after acquiring an additional 143,628 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 94.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $41,066,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 219,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $3,690,940.00. Insiders have sold 92,926 shares of company stock worth $21,014,419 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $252.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.12 and a 200-day moving average of $210.96. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

