Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.45

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 3301472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78.
In other Live Oak Acquisition news, major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. purchased 4,905,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK)
Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.
