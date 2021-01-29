Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.45

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 3301472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.78.

In other Live Oak Acquisition news, major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. purchased 4,905,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Live Oak Acquisition worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

