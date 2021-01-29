Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 7.1%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) dropped 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 4,871,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,573,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

LTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -202.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Livent by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

