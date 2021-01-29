LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 624.8% from the December 31st total of 522,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.73% of LM Funding America as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

Shares of LM Funding America stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.