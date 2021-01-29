Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,905,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTSIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 1,215,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Lobe Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Get Lobe Sciences alerts:

Lobe Sciences Company Profile

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a growth-oriented technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support to licensed cannabis businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Greenstar Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to Lobe Sciences Ltd.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.