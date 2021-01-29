Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,905,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GTSIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. 1,215,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,848. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Lobe Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
Lobe Sciences Company Profile
