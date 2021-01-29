LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $15,019.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00081117 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003535 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012486 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

