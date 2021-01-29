Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Raised by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 197.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,770,000 after buying an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $325.55. 14,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,374. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

