Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LMRMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,482. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

