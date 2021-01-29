Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS LBCC opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Long Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.
About Long Blockchain
