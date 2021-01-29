Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in January

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. 52,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,413. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $68.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

