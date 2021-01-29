Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Upgraded to Market Perform by Wolfe Research

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

In related news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,053,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,614.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $1,520,301 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

