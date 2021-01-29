Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $5.70. Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of C$154.85 million and a PE ratio of -119.15.

About Los Andes Copper Ltd. (LA.V) (CVE:LA)

Los Andes Copper Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located to the north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

