Lotto24 AG (LO24.F) (ETR:LO24) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Lotto24 AG (LO24.F) (ETR:LO24) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €324.00 ($381.18) and last traded at €328.00 ($385.88). 62 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €334.00 ($392.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $528.19 million and a P/E ratio of 170.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €324.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €259.33.

Lotto24 AG engages in the online brokerage of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, Keno, lotto clubs, instant lotteries, and Deutsche Fernsehlotterie.

