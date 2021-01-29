Louisiana-Pacific Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90.

LPX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NYSE LPX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 177,781 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

