LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,324,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $20,630,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA opened at $110.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.21. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $121.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.64.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

