Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 10,000 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,285.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 296,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 72.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

