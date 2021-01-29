Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Reduced by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 39,532 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $10,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $89,993,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $330.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.13 and a 200-day moving average of $343.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

