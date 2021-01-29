Lunes (LUNES) Tops One Day Volume of $6,048.00

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 42.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded 35% higher against the dollar. Lunes has a market cap of $925,304.99 and approximately $6,048.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Lunes

LUNES is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNES is a leased proof of stake cryptocurrency developed by the core team of Lunes Platform. The blockchain of Lunes is prepared to store and guarantee the security of any type of information, not only of financial transactions. This enables them to use their blockchain to perform various processes in a decentralized way, such as document authenticity records, digital asset issuance, and execution of smart contracts. “

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

