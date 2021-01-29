Lunyr Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $241,382.61 and approximately $14,143.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00861377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.17 or 0.04193762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

